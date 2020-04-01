Former Rep. Chris Collins granted later date to report to prison due to coronavirus

(WIVB) — A judge has approved Chris Collins’ request for a later date to report to prison.

Lawyers for the former congressman had asked for another delay to the start of his prison sentence, citing concerns over COVID-19.

In paperwork filed Wednesday, Collins’ legal team says that his age puts him at a high risk of suffering severe illness if exposed to the virus.

“It would be particularly dangerous for an elderly person with underlying health conditions, like Mr. Collins, to report for incarceration right now in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the United States.”

Collins was set to report to a Florida prison on April 21. His attorneys’ asked that the report date be extended to June 23, the same date a special election is set in Collins’ former district.

Collins was sentenced to 26 months for his conviction on conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI.