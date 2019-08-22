Former restaurant inspector avoids jail time after admitting to submitting false inspections

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The former Erie County Department of Health worker who officials believe falsified as many as 25 restaurant inspection reports in 2018 will not go to jail.

Timothy Bean, 49, was sentenced to three years probation and 200 hours of community service Thursday morning.

“The probation that has been assessed in this particular case is comparable to a conditional discharge,” said Terry Connors, Bean’s attorney.

Earlier this year, Bean pleaded guilty to 14 counts of official misconduct. Before the judge issued the sentence, former county worker spoke to the court.

“The anxiety, stress, and humiliation from this situation on me, but more importantly my family, has been immeasurable,” Bean said. “I believe I’m taking the right steps to become a better member of society.”

The inspection reports in question were filed by Bean in November and December of 2018. Connors noted Bean was dealing with the deaths of multiple loved ones at the time, in addition to concerns regarding his own physical health.

“There were times when Tim would go to his assignment, stay in the parking lot, and because of his physical and mental condition at the time, not be able to get out to go in and do the inspection,” Connors said.

“With Mr. Bean, I have shown mercy,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, who said he did not want to see Bean sentenced to jail time.

Bean resigned from his job with the Department of Health in January 2019. Connors said he currently has another job.