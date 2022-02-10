Former Seneca Gaming official challenges NYS casino revenue agreement

(WIVB) — A member of the Seneca Nation believes the legal battle with the state about casino revenue is far from over.

A former Seneca Gaming official is challenging the settlement agreement that was announced last month.

Former Executive Director Marie Williams has filed a lawsuit in the Seneca Nation courts. She says there are unjustified expenses and overbilling related to the New York State Police and the State Gaming Commission in the agreement.

She added these billings date back a decade and involve millions of dollars. Williams says she wants to pull back a “veil of secrecy” around the agreement.

News 4 has reached out to the state for comment, but we have not yet heard back.