BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two former UB football players accused of animal cruelty are due to appear in court Thursday morning.
The two, whose names have not been publicly released, are accused of beating a dog in a video shared around social media.
“The UB football program has zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” head coach Maurice Linguist said. “After learning about this incident, I immediately suspended the two young men from all team activities before permanently dismissing them from the program earlier this month. At UB, not only do we expect our student-athletes to excel on the field and in the classroom, but we also expect them to be outstanding citizens in our community.”
News 4 will provide updates on the court proceedings as soon as they’re available.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.