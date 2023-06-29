BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two former UB football players accused of animal cruelty are due to appear in court Thursday morning.

The two, whose names have not been publicly released, are accused of beating a dog in a video shared around social media.

“The UB football program has zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” head coach Maurice Linguist said. “After learning about this incident, I immediately suspended the two young men from all team activities before permanently dismissing them from the program earlier this month. At UB, not only do we expect our student-athletes to excel on the field and in the classroom, but we also expect them to be outstanding citizens in our community.”

News 4 will provide updates on the court proceedings as soon as they’re available.