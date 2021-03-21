Fort Erie Mayor hopeful U.S. and Canadian border will fully reopen safely this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s now been one year since the United States and Canadian border closed to all non-essential travel because of the pandemic and it remains closed through at least April 21st.

How government leaders on both sides of the border are reacting and where talks stand to reopen it once again.

The Mayor of Fort Erie says he did not expect that a year later the U.S. and Canadian border would still be closed to all non-essential travel.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop says this has been affecting business owners that rely on tourism, people who own properties they can’t visit and people who have family members they can’t see.

He says from the Canadian government’s perspective, he’s told reopening is going to be gradual with protocols in place.

They’re just waiting to hear what those guidelines will be and when they will start.

“We know that the government is also wanting to make sure that when restrictions are eased in whatever fashion they are, that there is the manpower, the human resources available to manage whatever the protocols might be. So that’s something we’ve been pushing the federal government to reveal to us so the public knows.” Wayne Redekop, Fort Erie Mayor

Congressman Brian Higgins says he wants to see the border fully reopen by Independence Day.

In a statement earlier this month, he said he believes now is the time to think boldly and proactively in planning out this reopening.

The Mayor of Fort Erie is hoping the border will open up to regular travel at least sometime this summer.