Founder of Project Mona’s House to be honored at Sunday’s Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and Highmark Blue Cross are honoring a community hero Sunday.

Kelly Galloway is the founder and executive director of Project Mona’s House. The non-profit was founded in 2018 to provide housing and support services for women exploited by human trafficking. Galloway will be the Highmark Community Hero for the Bills’ season finale against the Jets.

“I’m really excited, they sent tickets to my team, employees, volunteers,” she said. “We’re going to be at the Bills game and honored for our work to end modern-day slavery at the Bills stadium — its so cool”

Health care workers from Oishei Children’s Hospital are also getting tickets to the game.