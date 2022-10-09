GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four fire departments along with the Amherst Police Department responded to a fire on Stonington Lane in Getzville on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Amherst Police and Getzville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an eight-unit apartment building just after 5:45 a.m. Sunday at 68 Stonington Lane. Snyder Fire Department, East Amherst Fire Department and Swormville Fire Department also responded.

They were able to extinguish the fire and ventilate the building. Getzville Fire said that the Red Cross is assisting six people that were displaced along with two cats. Damage is estimated at $500,000.

The cause is still under investigation.