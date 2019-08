NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- It’s the end of an era in Niagara Falls.

The Four Seasons Cinema closed its curtains for the final time Sunday night.

The theater had been open for the past 50-years and was Niagara Falls’ only family owned theater, but owners say a steady drop in business and a rise in the cost to show movies left them few options.

They say they’re thankful for all the people who’ve come to watch and the memories they created.