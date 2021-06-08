Fourth of July: Where to watch fireworks, parades & other festivities in Western New York

by: News 4 Staff

News 4 is compiling a list of Fourth of July events in Buffalo for 2021. If you’d like to have your town’s event featured here, please email reportit@wivb.com with “Fourth of July event” as the subject.

Friday, July 2

Town of Tonawanda: Fireworks at Kenney Field are planned for July 2.

Saturday, July 3

Akron: Fireworks will be held at dusk at Veteran’s Memorial Park (Buell Street and Skyline Drive).

Grand Island: The annual Independence Day Parade and Dick Bessel Independence Day Run will take place on July 3.

Sunday, July 4

Akron: The Gala Parade on Main Street starts at 4:30 p.m.

Orchard Park: The OP parade will begin at 11 a.m. this year instead of its usual 8 p.m. start.

Wheatfield: Fireworks at Oppenheim Park begin at dark.

Firework displays canceled due to the pandemic

Amherst: The Town of Amherst will not hold fireworks this year. This includes the popular event UB North Campus.

