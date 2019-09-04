Fourth positive rabies case of 2019 reported in Niagara County

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB)– A fourth positive rabies case has occurred in Niagara County, according to their Department of Health.

Officials say a bat submitted for rabies testing from Sheetram Road in the Town of Pendleton tested positive.

The bat entered a home and was captured by the homeowner.

“It is important to contact our Environmental Health office if a bat gets into your home to discuss if there is a reason to be concerned and to determine whether or not the bat should be submitted for testing,” said Associate Supervisory Sanitarian, Scott Ecker.

Niagara County Department of Health will be hosting a free rabies clinic next Saturday, September 14 at the Town of Lockport Highway Department at 6560 Dysinger Rd. from 2-4 p.m.

Animal bites or contact with wild animals can be reported to the Department of Health’s Environmental Division at 716-439-7444 or 716-439-7430 after hours.