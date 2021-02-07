Frank Gourmet feeds guests during Super Bowl “tailgate”

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — To avoid the back and forth closures restaurants have faced over the last ten months, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs has decided to stick with the method that’s worked best for them.

“It’s just day to day take out,” said co-owner Paul Tripi. “You can enjoy it in your car or on your couch.”

As a reminder that they’re still open and serving up fresh food, Frank has been holding “pop up” events. Straying from their usual hot dogs and burgers, to bring in the crowds. The brunch special this weekend is to get fans ready for the Super Bowl, and all the traditions that go along with it.

“With everyone having their pizza plans later in the day, we just figured we would start early and get everyone warmed up and ready for the big game,” said Tripi.

They were originally supposed to celebrate the Buffalo Bills going to the Super Bowl.

“Unfortunately they made it just short of that. We’re still going to party anyway,” said Tripi.

He says, it’s best to trust the process…with football and with his restaurant.

“Hopefully the Bills make it next year and we’ll be able to make it bigger and better and celebrate in person. But for right now we’re just hoping for a great game, and hopefully, everyone has a good time today.”