Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House restoration finished

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House is marking the end of its restoration project.

Organizers unveiled the new gardens today. They say they’ve fully restored the property to Wright’s original vision.

“The centerpiece of the project is the floracycle that is in blooming once again after over 80 years. We have that back in place which was important part of the vision,” Mark Bayer of Bayer Landscape Architecture said.

It took more than 20-years and more than $50 million to complete the project.