ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Franklinville woman was charged with DWI Monday after the vehicle she was driving struck a house.

Jessica A. Landroche, 43, of Franklinville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and circumventing an interlock device.

She was arraigned in Allegany Town Court and released, due to appear back in May.