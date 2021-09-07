Fredonia-based foundation helping kids who lost a parent to overdose holding fundraiser walk

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The founders of the C.O.P.E., or Children of Opioid Parents and Empowerment, Foundation are holding their first major event since starting the organization.

They are holding the Justin Matteson and Elise Hupcej Walk to Remember on September 25 at noon.

It will start at the Harvest Chapel Church on 39 Matteson Street in Fredonia. Pre-registration starts at 10 a.m.

The walk costs $20 per person. Anyone interested in walking can call 680-1121 or 410-5723.

Bill Matteson founded the organization after losing his son Justin to an opioid overdose.

He wants to help children dealing with the death of a parent from drugs.