FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Fredonia church took another major step toward being restored, after a devastating fire last year.

This morning, workers installed a new clock, in the steeple of Family Church Fredonia, just weeks after the steeple itself was completed.

The new clock will have both back-lighting and LED lights, which should make it easier to see at night.

The original church dates back to the mid-19th century.