Fredonia police investigating series of burglaries in the village over the weekend

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Fredonia police are investigating a series of residential burglaries in the overnight hours of this past weekend.

Police say the burglaries were in the areas of Central Avenue and Lambert, Newton, Green, and Center Streets.

Most people living in the burglarized apartments were not home during the incident, but those who were scared and chased off the subjects.

Authorities are asking any village residents with exterior cameras to check their footage and see if they have the subjects on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fredonia police at 716-679-1531.