Fredonia Postpones Spring Commencement

(WIVB)- Another college has postponed its graduation ceremonies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The State University of New York at Fredonia announced Tuesday that its May graduation is postponed to an undetermined date.

“Given the need to protect the health of everyone, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Commencement ceremony to a later date,” Interim President Dennis L. Hefner said in an email message to the campus community. “

Hefner adds that despite the ceremony’s delay, students will receive diplomas in early summer reflecting the exact date of graduation.