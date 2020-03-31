1  of  4
Coronavirus
More than 75,000 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in New York See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 332 active closings. Click for more details.

Fredonia Postpones Spring Commencement

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Fredonia Commencement 2018

(WIVB)- Another college has postponed its graduation ceremonies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The State University of New York at Fredonia announced Tuesday that its May graduation is postponed to an undetermined date.

“Given the need to protect the health of everyone, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Commencement ceremony to a later date,” Interim President Dennis L. Hefner said in an email message to the campus community. “

Hefner adds that despite the ceremony’s delay, students will receive diplomas in early summer reflecting the exact date of graduation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss