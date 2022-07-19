HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – There are two free car seat inspections being held this weekend in Western New York.

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced on Tuesday that his office will be hosting a free car seat check Saturday in Hamburg. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Boston Volunteer Fire Company, located at 5646 Herman Hill Rd.

Another seat inspection will also be held on Saturday at Lockport City Hall, 1 Locks Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free car seat inspections will be held by deputies, along with free installations and instructions about the proper installations of car seats.

According to a 2017 report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than half of car seats are installed incorrectly.

For further information about these events, as well as others held in other locations, visit the state’s Traffic Safety Committee website.