Free meals delivered to frontline workers at VA Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –175 pre-packaged meals were delivered to the staff at the VA Western New York Health Services from Osteria Restaurant.

This isn’t the first time during the last ten months that a big meal donation has been given to the frontline workers. The Associate Director of the hospital, Royce Calhoun, says throughout the summer there were many other restaurants who helped out. There are over 2,000 employees that work at Bailey Avenue hospital, so free meals are rotated to different departments, so everyone who wants a free meal can get one.

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Calhoun says the VA staff is getting ready for what may happen in the coming weeks, so every bit of support helps.

“That recognition from our neighbors in the community…it goes a long way with helping us and our staff stay motivated in caring for our veterans.”