Free sports camp offered to more than 100 kids in Buffalo: ‘I love it so much’

More than 100 kids in Buffalo are going to a free sports camp this week on D’Youville College’s campus.

“I know it’s going to be fun, that’s all I know,” one participant said, Kenyon Iberson.

It was all smiles at Dobson Field, as the kids hit the turf to learn how to catch a softball, how to dribble a soccer ball and more.

“I love it, I love it so much,” another participant said.

Many of the students told News 4 they had never been to camp before today. The idea for the free sports camp came from the athletic director at the college. Brian Kavanaugh has a lot of passion behind this.

“I was one of eight kids, and I was blessed, I had great parents, but ya know we made our own play back then,” he said. “We didn’t get the chance to go to a lot of camps. It’s important.”

D’Youville head coaches and student athletes are there to teach the kids each sport. They’re also teaching the kids the importance of healthy eating, and overall fitness. Each participant received a pedometer that they will wear all week, and then take home.

The week-long camp is all possible thanks to a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation.

Kavanaugh said once the camp is over, he plans on opening up the facility for free on Sundays to kids in the area. The grant only lasts one year, but he said he’ll do everything possible to bring it back again next year.

“Whether it be funds that I raise personally, or funds I raise through the college, we’re going to try and keep it going.”