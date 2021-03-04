FreeTHEM Center opens in Buffalo as a resource for victims of human trafficking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new facility in Buffalo is offering a safe space for victims of human trafficking.

Project Mona House founder, Kelly Galloway cut the ribbon on the FreeTHEM Center.

It’s located on Kensington Avenue.

The drop-in center will provide victims of all ages with the resources to help them get back on their feet, as well educating them on ways to identify predators.

Galloway says she wants the new center to be a place to help restore hope for people who’ve been victimized.

“Modern-day victims will know that they can find freedom, they can find restoration, they can find healing, they can find a community of people that’s going to love, and that’s going to restore and that’s going to help them become the best version of themselves possible, not anywhere else, but right here in our community, right here in our city, and right here in our region.” Kelly Galloway, Project Mona House Founder

Starting today Galloway and her team are taking part in what’s being called the FreeTHEM Walk.

It’s a way to pay homage to enslaved people of the past and bring awareness to those of the present.

They’ll be walking more than 900 miles from Lynchburg, Virginia all the way to Buffalo using the Underground Railroad.