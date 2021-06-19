FreeTHEM Walkers finish journey with Juneteenth celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Juneteenth was observed for the first time as a national holiday Saturday And Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown welcomed FreeTHEM Walk participants back to the Queen City.



More than a dozen people with the Project Mona’s House organization walked 902 miles to raise human trafficking awareness.

The journey began back on May 3 in Lynchburg, Virginia.



The final mile of that walk started at city hall and came to an end in Buffalo’s African American Heritage corridor.



“This journey of over 900 miles took guts, courage, determination, and they invoked our ancestors. It was a blood stained journey. It was a journey for freedom. And today the FreeTHEM walkers are here bringing attention to the modern-day slavery of human trafficking. And as Doctor King said, none of us are free until all of us are free,” said Mayor Byron Brown.



Prior to Saturday the “FreeTHEM” walk traveled the Underground Railroad and stopped by several historical sites.



Sunday, the same group will host a conversation with Cyntoia Brown Long, a victim of human trafficking whose case gained national attention, at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center