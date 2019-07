36-year-old Jacob Ellsworth of Friendship has been arrested for animal cruelty, according to New York State Police.

SPCA investigators in Allegany County and Troopers investigated a complaint of a malnourished and neglected dog at a residence on Castle Garden Road in the Town of Friendship.

Troopers say they were able to determine Ellsworth was responsible for neglecting the dog, arrested him, and issued an appearance ticket for Friendship Town Court, where he will appear in July.