From Niagara Co. to the Southern Tier, elections officials work through busiest election season of their careers

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – It’s an election year unlike any other, with mail-in voting being one of the biggest hurdles for elections staff everywhere.

From Niagara County to the Southern Tier, elections officials are adapting.

Erie County Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr and his Democratic counterpart Jeremy Zellner are asking voters to do their part by getting absentee ballots in early.

“We received over 80,000 requests, and approximately 70-75 percent of those are returned to the Board of Elections,” Mohr said. “That’s a tremendous strain on the staff of the Board of Elections.”

Even in Western New York’s more rural counties, being “busy” is an understatement.

“This has been the busiest year I’ve worked by far,” said Barb Broughton, Allegany County’s deputy Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner. “We’re easily working seven days a week right now, and that has not been the case ever.”

Chautauqua County has a new record number of absentee ballot requests; 4,000 was the previous record. This year, voters have requested 10,000 absentee ballots, more than half of which have already been returned.

“We’ve added six more temporary staff to our normal staff of six, so we’ve doubled our staff in a county with 80,000 registered voters,” said Chautauqua County Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Norman Green.

Allegany County has doubled what it’s used to, and officials say voter registration is way up, too.

“In our small county, out normal is like 1,500 hundred absentee ballots for a presidential election. We’re over 3,000 now,” said Marcy Crawford, the Allegany County deputy Republican Board of Elections Commissioner.

Mail-in voting using absentee ballots was supposed to help people amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it turns out officials are finding people still don’t trust the system, even though many people wanted the option.

“I’ve heard nothing but fear in mailing their ballots. They come in and they drop them off,” said Niagara County Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Lora Allen.

New Yorkers are still mailing in their ballots; Niagara County has gotten 4,000 mailed back in just the past two days, according Allen, but the voter worry in general is real.

Allen says she’s been disappointed this election season to hear the words “fear” and “voting” used in the same sentence.

“You cannot allow fear to keep your from doing something. You’d never be successful in your life if you let fear keep you away from doing what you really want to do. Vote. That’s what I would say. Get out and vote,” Allen said as a message to skeptical voters.

Chautauqua County got drop boxes to help with the mail mistrust, and Green reminds voters that ballots can be brought to polling sites on Election Day.

Election Commissioners Brian C. Abram and Norman P. Green demonstrate

absentee ballot drop box that is available In Mayville and will be at

Early Voting Sites in Dunkirk And Lakewood during operating hours.

“Chautauqua County bought, purchased three drop boxes so people can drop off their absentees because they don’t trust the mail system,” Green explained. “Personally, I have not seen the mail system being a problem. We mailed out our ballots 45 days before the elections, and people in Chautauqua County received them the next day.”

The fear is pervasive in Allegany County, as well, where many residents are opting to bring their ballots directly to the Board of Elections.

“We have a secure lock box outside of our office that has a video on it so that nobody can take it away or anything, however a lot of people want to make sure that their ballot is inside this building,” Crawford said.

Erica Brecher is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.