Full steam ahead for North Buffalo Rail Trail

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The North Buffalo Rail Trail will expand across Main Street and into the east side, thanks in part to a $50,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund. It was announced Saturday by the University District Community Development Association.

The trails have played an important role in connecting divided communities, according to Darren Cotton, the director of community for the association.

The announcement was made at the second Crossroads of Creativity event, which celebrates work already done by the rail trail.