Fundraiser set up for two young girls injured in shooting that killed their mother

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers are now coming together to help two young girls who survived a shooting that killed their mother, Danielle Cretacci, last week.

“She was a wonderful woman, a wonderful mother, a solid friend,” said Thomas Cino.

That’s the way Thomas Cino describes his friend Danielle Cretacci. The mother of two was shot and killed last week inside a home on Ebling in the Town of Tonawanda. Her two young daughters were also shot but survived.

So far no arrests have been made.

Even as a retired Buffalo cop, Cino says he was shocked to hear what happened.

“I’ve seen a lot over 27 years with Buffalo, but never have I seen, and I did not see this of course, but I’ve never seen a mother dead with two children shot. It’s just unbelievable,” said Cino.

Cino says the girls are now recovering at home from the hospital. But he says dealing with the death of their mother, it’ll be a long road to recovery.

That’s why he started a fundraiser for the girls on Facebook. It’s raised more than $5,000 so far.

“We started off at a $2,000 minimum it’s now close to $6,000 thanks to the people in western New York who’ve been wonderful in supporting the family,” said Cino.

Cino says the money donated will be put in a trust fund for Cretacci’s girls. He says some Buffalo school teachers are also organizing a physical fundraiser for the girls as well.

“They’ve already been through a lot and seen a lot and I’m just, this is all about the children,” saif Cino.

You can find a link to the Facebook fundraiser here. A private memorial service for Cretacci is Thursday. Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Town of Tonawanda Police.