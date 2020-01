BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Friends and family of Mark Croce attended a funeral service held for the Buffalo developer Saturday morning.

The services were held at Saint Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo.



Croce, and Orchard Park developer Michael Capriotti, were traveling back to Western New York from Washington D.C. on Thursday, January 9, when their helicopter crashed in Pennsylvania.



Both men died at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.