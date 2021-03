SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Family, friends and St. Bonaventure University alumni are saying their final goodbyes to SBU President Dr. Dennis DePerro.

DePerro, who had been sick for a while, died Monday as a result of complications from the coronavirus.

He was 62-years-old.

The school streamed Dr. Deperro’s funeral mass Saturday, which took place in Syracuse.

You can watch the service here.