Funnel cloud spotted in WNY after tornado warning

CASSADAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tornado warning issued Friday evening for Dunkirk, Fredonia and Westfield brought a report of a funnel cloud over Chautauqua County.

“If you’re wondering what a funnel cloud is, it’s basically: picture a tornado, but it doesn’t actually touch the ground,” Chief 4 Warn Meteorologist Todd Santos said. “It’s spinning, kind of lowering out of the base of the cloud, but doesn’t quite get to the ground.”

No tornados have been reported from the storm. The funnel cloud was spotted near Rt. 60 in Cassadaga.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for part of Chautauqua County near Lake Erie on Friday that expired at 6:30 p.m. and was replaced with a severe thunderstorm warning.

Viewers sent in the following photos of the storm.

No damage reported yet but ominous photos have been rolling into @news4buffalo. The tornado warning has expired in Chautauqua County. The threat of severe storms continues this evening & @ToddSantos4 will be monitoring it. Pics:Daniel Pavlock, Roseanne, Bridget Graser. pic.twitter.com/YDCo2Vd1fz — Jacquie Walker (@jacquiewalker4) October 15, 2021

If you’d like to send us your weather photos that were taken safely, you can submit them through our Report It! page and we will follow up with you.