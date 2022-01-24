Futures Academy students left at bus stop for hours in freezing temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The bus driver shortage has affected school districts all over Western New York. Now, one Buffalo mother says her two young children had to wait outside in bitterly cold temperatures for a bus that never showed up.

Carly Turnquist says this isn’t an isolated incident. In fact, she told News 4, on Thursday, the bus didn’t arrive, and Friday it came two hours late.

Her two children, Christopher and Aleighia, attend Futures Academy. They have been using the bus for pick up and drop off the entire school year. Turnquist can track the location of the bus using an app but said it hasn’t been showing any update when the bus is running late.

“I don’t know what the issue is,” said Turnquist. “I’m assuming it’s the shortage of bus drivers but at least let parents know.”

A spokesperson for First Student Transportation said the rise in omicron cases is affecting their staff, and they are working to cover all routes with Buffalo Schools.

Representatives with Buffalo Schools tell News 4 they are working to investigate the incidents.