(WIVB)– A special donation from one of Western New York’s biggest food companies.

Galbani Cheese donated 34 cases of string cheese to the nurses and staff at Oishei Children’s Hospital



They also donated more than 200 cases of Galbani Ricotta and 100 cases mozzarella shredded cheese to Stock the Freezer, which makes ready-to-go meals.



Those meals will help feed families and first-responders across Western New York during this time of uncertainty.