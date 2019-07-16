Galbani Italian Festival returning to its roots this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re just days away from this year’s Galbani Italian Heritage Festival and this year the festival is being held at another new location.

This is the third location for the event in the last three years, it’ll be held at Niagara Square.

That’s after it was moved to the Outer Harbor last year from its longtime location on Hertel Avenue.

Leaders say they’re going back to traditional roots this year, the original Italian Festival in 1921 was held at St. Anthony’s Church, behind City Hall.

It ran for 12 days and was the central, annual event for the Italian community in Western New York.

Leaders say the festival was successful at the Outer Harbor last year, but the Skyway closing created problems for people getting to and from the event.

They say Niagara Square will be a good fit for the festival.

“We wanted to bring it back to our roots, which is what the Italian Heritage Festival is all about. So just like in Italy, we’re going to transform Niagara Square into a traditional Italian gathering place, where guests can relax, sit down, hang out,” Mark Sciortino said.

You’ll find all your favorite traditional Italian foods from more than 60 vendors in Western New York.

Russell Salvatore is also putting on a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Italian Fest is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.