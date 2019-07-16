Galbani Italian Heritage Festival this weekend in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Galbani Italian Heritage Festival is this weekend at a new home – Buffalo’s Niagara Square.

The festival was last year held at the Outer Harbor, and for years, was held on Hertel Avenue.

Fireworks at 10 p.m. on Saturday are courtesy of restaurateur Russell Salvatore, and will be set to music.

There will be an Italian Mass at 11 p.m. Sunday, followed at noon by the procession of St. Anthony around Niagara Square.

News 4 at 6 will be live from the festival on Sunday evening.