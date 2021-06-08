GALLERY: National Best Friends Day

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Controversial plans for tearing down Buffalo's Skyway are now on hold, indefinitely. Congressman Brian Higgins, who has been fighting for the removal made the announcement Monday.

Higgins is still convinced the elevated highway needs to come down and eventually will, but he says without a viable alternative for travel between the Southtowns and downtown Buffalo, removing the aging Skyway will only make the commute worse.