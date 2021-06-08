Skip to content
GALLERY: National Best Friends Day
Local News
Posted:
Jun 8, 2021 / 04:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 7, 2021 / 09:14 PM EDT
Kelly Ryan and her BFF
Sherry McCulley and her best friends of 20 plus years
Mikayla Townsend and her bestie
Julie and Diana have been best friends since elementary school.
DJ and Briana , best friends since 4th grade
Hunter and Hannah have been friends since 11th grade.
Jessica and her best friend Emily are both brides this year
Sharon and Donna have been best friends for over 45 years!
Tracy and Janice wouldn't let the pandemic stop them from their breakfasts together and had a socially distant one in their cars!
40 years of friendship for Tracy and Nicky
Stephanie and Lindsay, best friends for 32 years.
Siter in laws Beth and Megan Higgins
Justine Ramsey celebrates her sister as her bff!
Best friends Shannon, Lisa, and Kristen
Teresa and Susan, best friends 55 plus years!
