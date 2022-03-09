BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More records are being broken as gas prices continue to surge upward.
“March 8 prices have all surpassed the highest prices previously set during the recession in July of 2008,” AAA said.
And now, they’re even higher. The national average is $4.25 per gallon, while New York’s is $4.43. Each average went up by less than a dime this time, but that’s still not good news for drivers.
It’s especially dispiriting when you compare last year’s prices at this time, where the U.S. average was $2.80 and New York’s was $2.85.
Buffalo, Batavia and Rochester are all under the state average.
- Batavia – $4.35 (up 6 cents from yesterday)
- Buffalo – $4.37 (up 7 cents from yesterday)
- Ithaca – $4.38 (up 3 cents from yesterday)
- Rochester – $4.38 (up 5 cents from yesterday)
- Rome – $4.41 (up 6 cents from yesterday)
- Syracuse – $4.39 (up 5 cents from yesterday)
- Watertown – $4.40 (up 5 cents from yesterday)
Oil prices remain more than $120 per barrel, AAA says.
Latest Posts
- Gas prices break records again
- Cyber Impact 2022 focuses on tightening up cyber security among Buffalo residents
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center eases visiting guidelines
- Youngstown man pleads guilty to June 2021 vehicular manslaughter
- Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, ensure delivery six days a week
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.