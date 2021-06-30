Gas prices continue to rise as travel is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Travelers getting ready for the Fourth of July holiday weekend should brace themselves for heavy traffic and hefty gas prices.

People are seeing some of the highest gas prices in seven years. AAA experts say it’s not uncommon to see prices jump during the summer season, but this year, they’re noticing a huge difference before the holiday weekend.

AAA says $47.7 million people are going to travel this weekend and 91% of it will be done by car.

For Buffalo, the average price of gas is $3.11 cents which is a jump of 4 cents since Monday. Because so many people are expected to hop in the car, AAA also has some tips for staying out of traffic.

“Try to avoid traveling from about 3 or 4 p.m. to about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Monday. Adjust your route accordingly, and try to travel in the morning or evening to avoid the highest congestion time,” said AAA Communications Specialist April Engram.

Last year, only 34.2 million people traveled over the July 4 weekend.

AAA says they’re expecting travel to reach pre-pandemic levels. They say it could be the second-highest volume holiday on record. The busiest Fourth of July weekend was in 2019.