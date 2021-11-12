GemStreet USA show returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a year off because of the pandemic, the annual GemStreet USA show is back this weekend at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Local and out-of-state vendors will be at the Ag-Grange Building through Sunday, selling gemstones, fossils, minerals, beads, jewelry, and other items.

Gail Strieter is president of GemStreetUSA.com and also sells her own crystals under the business name “The Soaring Crystal”. She says that in the past five years, more people than ever are showing an interest in natural rocks.

If you think gemstones “rock”, check out the GemStreet USA show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds today and this weekend! I’ll have the story today on https://t.co/HcciugZHL9 💎 pic.twitter.com/zcsjPofvTR — Kaley Lynch (@kaleylynchtv) November 12, 2021

“They’re very earthy, beautiful, one of a kind,” Strieter said. “A lot of them have their own history, and a lot of people like that.”

The GemStreet USA show is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $6 for adults, free for kids 12 and under, and admission is good all weekend.