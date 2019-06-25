Genesee County Sheriff investigating crash that killed LeRoy woman

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a LeRoy woman has died after a one-car accident on Monday.

Officials say it happened Monday on Route 20 at 3:35 p.m. in the Town of Pavilion.

Patrols found a 2010 gray Nissan Murano into a tree when they arrived on the scene.

49-year-old Holly Neuffer of LeRoy was westbound on Route 20 when she couldn’t negotiate a curve in the road and drove off the north shoulder.

Her Nissan struck a tree head-on, and Neuffer was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital where she died of the injuries sustained in the accident or from other medical conditions Tuesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.