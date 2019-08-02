17 arrests made at Dierks Bentley concert at Darien Lake

The Ride of Steel roller coaster is shown at the entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011.(AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — 14 people were charged with possession of alcohol under age 21 with intent to consume after allegedly possessing alcoholic beverages at the Dierks Bentley concert at Darien Lake.

The country singer performed on Thursday night.

The following people were arrested:

Cade Aina, 18, of Albion

Blake Aina, 20, of Albion

Brittany Wahl, 18, of Hamburg

Brayde Moyer, 20, of Kendall

Rayna Fravel, 18, of Castile

Eric Balys, 18, of Holley

William Thomson Jr., 18, of Ontario, NY

Anthony Osika, 19, of Lockport

Six teens, ages 16 and 17, were also accused of the same crime.

Three other people were arrested for different crimes:

Aaron Bonn, 39, of Baden, Ontario, was charged with harassment after the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says he pushed another person.

Zachary Kramer, 18, of Rochester, was charged with petit larceny after deputies say he stole a bottle of alcohol from within the concert venue.

Mackenzie McDonald, 19, of Fairport, was charged with trespassing after deputies say she returned after being ejected.