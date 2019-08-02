17 arrests made at Dierks Bentley concert at Darien Lake

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — 14 people were charged with possession of alcohol under age 21 with intent to consume after allegedly possessing alcoholic beverages at the Dierks Bentley concert at Darien Lake.
The country singer performed on Thursday night.
The following people were arrested:
- Cade Aina, 18, of Albion
- Blake Aina, 20, of Albion
- Brittany Wahl, 18, of Hamburg
- Brayde Moyer, 20, of Kendall
- Rayna Fravel, 18, of Castile
- Eric Balys, 18, of Holley
- William Thomson Jr., 18, of Ontario, NY
- Anthony Osika, 19, of Lockport
Six teens, ages 16 and 17, were also accused of the same crime.
Three other people were arrested for different crimes:
Aaron Bonn, 39, of Baden, Ontario, was charged with harassment after the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says he pushed another person.
Zachary Kramer, 18, of Rochester, was charged with petit larceny after deputies say he stole a bottle of alcohol from within the concert venue.
Mackenzie McDonald, 19, of Fairport, was charged with trespassing after deputies say she returned after being ejected.