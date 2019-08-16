$23 million contract awarded to Victor company for creation of veterans cemetery in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Chuck Schumer announced on Friday that $23 million has been secured to create a new cemetery for local veterans.

Global Urban Enterprise was awarded the $23 million in federal funds from the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA).

The Victor-based company will partner with Syracuse’s Hueber-Breuer Construction and a number of subcontractors to create the cemetery.

Now that the money is there, the company will begin working on the first phase of what will be the Western New York National Veterans Cemetery, located in Genesee County.

“This contract and the cemetery’s construction soon getting underway helps guarantee Western New York’s military veterans will have a proper burial, at a site close to the homes, families, and the very communities they dedicated their lives to defend and serve,” Sen. Schumer said.

In early 2018, the VA acquired two 60-acre and 77-acre land parcels in Pembroke.

Schumer says the new cemetery there will be the first of its kind in the Buffalo and Rochester areas.

Currently, the closest veterans cemetery is in Steuben County.

The first phase of construction for this new cemetery will include 4,000 grave sites — roughly 2,500 for caskets, and another 1,500 for cremated remains.

The first burials at the cemetery are expected to take place by next November or December.