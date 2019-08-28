4-year-old dies in apparent accidental drowning in Genesee County

LEROY, N.Y. (WIVB) — It appears that a 4-year-old boy accidentally drowned in Genesee County.

Just before 8 a.m., officials in Genesee County responded to a report of a missing child the Town of Leroy.

After searching for about half an hour, the child was found in a swimming pool in a nearby yard.

First responders rendered medical assistance at the scene, but the child was later pronounced dead at United Memorial Medical Center.

The case is under investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.