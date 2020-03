OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 72-year-old Oakfield woman was found dead in a pond Monday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person missing from her residence on Maltby Rd.

While searching, they located Patricia Seguin in the pond, which was just northeast of her home.

Authorities believe Seguin may have been looking for her lost dog before stumbling into the pond and drowning.

The incident is still under investigation.