After previous conviction, man facing more charges related to stolen vehicles in Genesee County

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Genesee County Sheriff’s Office investigation of stolen vehicles has led to felony charges against a man previously convicted of charges related to stolen vehicles.

58-year-old Edward Ruckdeschel, who’s listed as an Oneida County resident, was charged with one count of third-degree burglary, three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and four counts of third-degree grand larceny.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the arraignment courts listed for Ruckdeschel are Bergen, Leroy, Stafford, Pembroke and the Town of Batavia.

The charges listed above relate to ongoing investigations of seven stolen vehicles.

Ruckdeschel was sentenced this past August for previous stolen vehicle convictions. He’s currently incarcerated, and will be back in court on May 4.