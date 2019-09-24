Animal remains found in garbage bags dumped in cornfield in Genesee County

BYRON, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information after receiving a call last Friday regarding garbage bags found in a cornfield in the Town of Byron at the intersection of Merriman and Cook Roads.

Officials say inside were animal remains including pigs, two small calves, and other animals.

Deputies and Animal Control Officers are working with investigators from Lollypop Farm Humane Society and officers from Orleans County Dog Control.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 585-343-5000.