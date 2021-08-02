Attica man flown to ECMC after Jeep crashes, rolls into corn field

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Attica man was seriously injured in a crash that happened in Genesee County.

On Sunday night around 7:15 p.m., a Jeep Cherokee was headed south on Route 98 in Alexander when it went off the west side of the road.

The vehicle then continued into a drainage ditch before striking a culvert pipe. This caused the Jeep to become airborne.

Once it was in the air, the Jeep struck a utility pole, breaking it in half. The vehicle then landed and continued rolling west before coming to a rest in a corn field.

The 27-year-old driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was flown to ECMC. It’s not clear what led to the crash, but it’s under investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.