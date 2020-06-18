ATV rider taken to ECMC after crashing into parked car in Genesee County

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — An ATV rider is in critical condition following a crash in Genesee County.

Wednesday night around 10:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office says a 45-year-old Oakfield man was driving a four-wheeler on Drake St. in the village.

While heading east, authorities say the man crossed over the westbound lane and left the roadway off the north shoulder.

His ATV then struck a parked car in the driveway of a residence, ejecting him.

After the crash, he was flown to ECMC, where he’s in critical condition, as of Thursday morning.

The crash is under investigation.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.