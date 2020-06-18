Breaking News
Supreme Court rejects President Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants under DACA
Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

ATV rider taken to ECMC after crashing into parked car in Genesee County

Genesee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — An ATV rider is in critical condition following a crash in Genesee County.

Wednesday night around 10:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office says a 45-year-old Oakfield man was driving a four-wheeler on Drake St. in the village.

While heading east, authorities say the man crossed over the westbound lane and left the roadway off the north shoulder.

His ATV then struck a parked car in the driveway of a residence, ejecting him.

After the crash, he was flown to ECMC, where he’s in critical condition, as of Thursday morning.

The crash is under investigation.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss