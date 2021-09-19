Genesee County authorities ask residents to lock their doors as they search for suspect

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff is searching for someone outside of Batavia.
Video from Route 33 near Mill Road in Stafford shows authorities, emergency vehicles and a helicopter overhead in the area.
People are asked to stay inside, lock their doors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
