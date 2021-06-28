Authorities looking for information on vandalism on pavilion in Genesee County Park

TOWN OF BETHANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on vandalism that occurred in the Genesee County Park.

Pavilion A, which is located off Raymond Rd., was marked with graffiti, including profane writing. It was discovered by county employees.

It was placed there on either May 19 or 20. Anyone with information on the vandalism can call Investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 345-3000 ext. 3572.