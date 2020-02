DARIEN LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Backstreet’s back, alright!

The 90s-dominating boy band is returning to western New York as part of the DNA World Tour. The show will take place on July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Those looking to go see the Backstreet Boys can buy tickets starting this Friday at Noon. Prices range from $39 to $299.50 on Ticketmaster and LiveNation.com.