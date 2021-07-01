Batavia man arrested for allegedly resisting arrest, fighting deputies

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, David Gay, 40, of Batavia, was arrested following an attempted traffic stop and allegedly fighting with deputies and correction officers.

Allegedly Gay failed to stop for a deputy on Route 33. Officials say he finally stopped a few miles away on Byron Road.

The sheriff’s office says Gay allegedly resisted arrest and was operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

He was taken to the Genesee County Jail, where Gay allegedly fought with the deputies and corrections officers.

Gay is charged with DWI, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, obstruction, resisting arrest, speeding, and refusing to take a breath test.

Officials say he was released with appearance tickets and is due to appear in Stafford Town Court on July 9, at 11 a.m.